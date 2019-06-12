Niantic - Jerome A Davis "Jerry" did what he loved doing every day. He started with a few strong cups of coffee and ended with eating ice cream. In between he volunteered, read, watched UConn women's ball and other sports, tuned into the news, walked the boardwalk, and successfully avoided eating vegetables. Jerry died June 6, 2019, deeply loved by family and friends.



Born to Carolyn and Ralph Davis Sept. 2, 1940, in Camden, Maine, Jerry spent his primary years as a Maniac-Mainer before the family moved to New London. A star athlete, putting his height and long legs to use in basketball and baseball, he graduated high school with honors in 1958. He married Maureen Looby, his high school sweetheart, fathered three daughters, and worked at Electric Boat. He then worked for and retired from Sikorsky as a Technical Writer. His oldest daughter, Heather and he formed an unbreakable bond after her diagnosis of cerebral palsy and a mutual love of donuts. To his daughters, Heidi and Hollene, he passed on his athleticism, value of education, an interest in history, and stubbornness. After divorcing, Jerry found companionship with "Creda" Williams, who contributed to his self-discovery during 25 years of togetherness. After her death, he found love with Lucille Wilson, his fiancé. Together they travelled the world, savored her cooking, enjoyed nature and spoiled her dog Toby.



Being a grandfather was his greatest joy. Summer camp at Pappy's was the best! He and his three granddaughters played in the pool, visited Ocean Beach, and frequented Chuckie Cheese. His easy-going nature was best exemplified during the hours he spent on the white benches of the Crystal mall while his three "girls" shopped. He beamed as he attended the college graduations of Hillary, Tesla and Sadie Mae. They thank him for their predilection for coffee.



Jerry was an active member at St. Agnes Church in Niantic. He volunteered his time as a prison and Eucharistic minister and Lector. He also delivered meals to the infirmed in his hometown of Niantic and was on the ARC Board for many years. For those who were fortunate enough to know Jerry, the word "kind" comes to mind.



Please have some ice cream and play his kindness forward in his honor today AND join us in celebrating his life 11 a.m. July 6, at St Agnes Church in Niantic followed by a gathering.



Donations can be made to St. Agnes Church or the ARC of New London. Published in The Day on June 12, 2019