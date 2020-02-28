|
Palm City, Fla. - Jerome L. "Jerry" Peterson formerly of Waterford, residing in Palm City, Fla. passed away Feb. 6, 2020, following a long illness.
A Graveside service was held Feb. 17, 2020, at South Florida VA National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fla.
Jerry was a 1957 graduate of New London High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed as an Industrial Radiographer at EB General Dynamics, also worked at the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant, and for various engineering firms.
Published in The Day on Feb. 28, 2020