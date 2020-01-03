|
Washington, N.C. - Jerome "Jerry" Ricks, 59, former resident of East Lyme, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 as the result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Survivors include his wife Betsy Tal and his father Larry Ricks with whom he made his home.
Paul Funeral Home in Washington, N.C. provided service to the family.
Today, Jan. 3rd, is Jerry's birthday. If Jerry ever put a smile on your face, please enjoy another smile on him today. He will always be in our universe.
Cheers and Happy New Year!
Published in The Day on Jan. 3, 2020