Waterford - Jerry Dwayne Kaufman, 75, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a long courageous battle with mesothelioma.



Jerry was born Dec. 17, 1944, in Topeka, Kan. to William and Dorothy (Wilkins) Kaufman. He moved to California with his family at a young age, and grew up in Hermosa and Redondo Beach, Calif. After high school, Jerry proudly served our country by enlisting in the United States Navy from 1962 until 1966. He served on the USS Plymouth Rock (LSD-29) as maintenance engineer. After service, he was employed at Pratt & Whitney in Glastonbury for ten years testing aircraft engines. In 1973, he met Catherine Yost Malchik. They married in May of 1974, and moved to Waterford. In 1976, he began his career at General Dynamics Electric Boat Corporation in Groton, in the ship's test organization (STO). He continued at EB in various positions, and retired 37 years later in 2013, as principal program representative in the Virginia-Class Program Office.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Catherine Kaufman; and his stepdaughter, Suzanne Malchik Marsh, of Londonderry, N.H.; and three grandchildren, Shannon, Brandon and Caitlin Montgomery. He was one of ten children in his family. He is survived by two sisters and four brothers: Georgiana Keefer, of South Carolina and Paulette Welch, of Washington, Bill Kaufman, of Florida, Bob Kaufman, of Colorado, Michael Kaufman, of California and Paul Kaufman, of Florida. He is predeceased by his sister, Donna Rae Matthews; and brothers, Charles and Rex Kaufman.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's honor may be made to the Animal Welfare League of New London County at P.O. Box 1760, Groton, CT 06340, or Hartford Healthcare at Home, Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360.



Due to COVID-19 circumstances, Mass Services will be held privately at St. Ann Melkite Greek-Catholic Church, 41 Cross Road in Waterford. Friends wishing to join the funeral procession may meet in St. Ann's parking lot no later than 11:40 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020; or you may go to the main entrance of the cemetery to be directed in. The gravesite ceremony is open to family and friends at 12:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London. Masks must be worn. Following, all are invited to an outdoor reception taking place in Waterford - address will be given at the gravesite. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store