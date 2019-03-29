|
|
|
New London - Jerry Gordon Olson, 82, of New London, husband of Vivian Stanley, died Mar. 27, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Jerry was a Real Estate Developer and was a creator of the Olde Mystic Village.
Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Saint Joseph Church, with interment to follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2019
