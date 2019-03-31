New London – Jerry Gordon Olson, 82, of New London, passed away Mar. 27, 2019, at Yale New Haven's Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London.



Jerry was born in New Haven, Feb. 6, 1937, the son of Martin and Julie (Ryen) Olson. He graduated from Hamden Hall School in Hamden and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass.



Jerry enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and trained as a diver.



Serving four years, including one year in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, and an assignment in New York City until he was honorably discharged. He frequently reflected on his days in the Coast Guard and maintained a love for the service.



He then worked with his father, a real estate developer, building shopping centers in CT, the last being the Groton Shopping Plaza in Groton. Then Jerry located property off of I-95 in Mystic, where he designed and created Olde Mistick Village; taking special pride in the waterwheel that he personally built.



A community supporter, Jerry served on the boards of Eastern Connecticut Symphony, Easter Seals, The Carousel Museum, Three Rivers Community College, Thames River Family, New London Ledge Lighthouse, and the to name a few. He was also a member of the First Wednesday Club, The Thames Club and the New London Rotary Club too.



Jerry was interested in antiques, Corvettes, lighthouses and possessed the adventure to travel. He canoed down the Amazon River, ballooned across Australia, rode a horse and buggy to Petra (Jordan), and travelled extensively in the US, and Europe – frequently visiting family in Norway.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Vivian Stanley,of New London; children, Eric G Olson (Jamie) of Orlando, Fla.; Scott E Olson (Kimberly), Holly Springs, N.C. and Capt. Todd M Olson (Rebekah) of Mystic; stepdaughter Yvette Mulholland of Davis, Calif. and stepson James P Stanley (Jessica) of Marion, Mass.



He was predeceased by his sister Sylvia Michaels, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fla. and is survived by his brother Martin Olson (Iris) Augusta, Maine and sister Joyce Olson Resnikoff, Waterford. He also leaves nine wonderful grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Thomas L Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Saint Joseph Church, with interment to follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.



Condolences may be shared on Jerry's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com and Donations can be made in his honor to the .