Oakdale - Jesus Carlos Diez Canseco, 38, of Oakdale, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Born June 14, 1981, in Trujillo, Peru, he was the beloved son of Jesus Aristides and Karen (Heerlein) Diez Canseco, of Oakdale. He worked as a supervisor at the Salvation Army for several years.
Services are incomplete. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020