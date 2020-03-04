Home

Jesus Carlos Diaz Canseco


1981 - 2020
Oakdale - Jesus Carlos Diez Canseco, 38, of Oakdale, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Born June 14, 1981, in Trujillo, Peru, he was the beloved son of Jesus Aristides and Karen (Heerlein) Diez Canseco, of Oakdale. He worked as a supervisor at the Salvation Army for several years.

Services are incomplete. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020
