Oakdale - Jesus Carlos Diez Canseco, 38, of Oakdale, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Born June 14, 1981, in Trujillo, Peru, he was the beloved son of Jesus Aristides and Karen (Heerlein) Diez Canseco, of Oakdale.
Jesus was a 1999 graduate of Montville High School where he played golf and soccer. He worked as a supervisor at the Salvation Army for several years. Jesus loved soccer, golf, fishing, antiques and music. He shared travel with his parents to Europe, Peru, Mexico and St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands. He was a loving father to his two sons, who meant the world to him. He was a friendly man, who put people at ease with his quick wit. His kind heart and generosity were immeasurable and, even after his death, he gave the gift of life by being an organ donor.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Carlos Jesus Diez Canseco and Alejandro Aristides Diez Canseco; his better half, Nikki Howie; and numerous relatives locally and in Peru. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Catherine and Warren C. Heerlein; paternal grandparents, Jesus and Maria Diez Canseco; and uncles, Warren C. Heerlein Jr. and Mario Diez Canseco.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday March 7, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jesus's memory to the Salvation Army, ctri.salvationarmy.org. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Mar. 5, 2020