New London – Jim Hayden McVicker, aka "Daddy", 81, of New London, born in LaMar, Colo., entered heaven surrounded by his family April 30, 2019.
Jim is survived by wife, Robbin; son, Wayne McVicker and wife, Beth, of Marietta, Ga.; son, Michael McVicker and wife, Gretchen, of Oakdale; daughter, Debra Bachor and husband, Eric, of Collierville, Tenn.; and son, John McVicker, and wife, Robi, of Uncasville. Jim is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Jim was kind with a big heart. He served his country with 20 years in the Navy and worked at Electric Boat for 20 years.
Condolences may be expressed by kindly donating to Calvary Chapel, 126 Sharp Hill Rd, Uncasville, CT.
Published in The Day on May 12, 2019