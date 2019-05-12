Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim McVicker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Hayden McVicker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jim Hayden McVicker Obituary
New London – Jim Hayden McVicker, aka "Daddy", 81, of New London, born in LaMar, Colo., entered heaven surrounded by his family April 30, 2019.

Jim is survived by wife, Robbin; son, Wayne McVicker and wife, Beth, of Marietta, Ga.; son, Michael McVicker and wife, Gretchen, of Oakdale; daughter, Debra Bachor and husband, Eric, of Collierville, Tenn.; and son, John McVicker, and wife, Robi, of Uncasville. Jim is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Jim was kind with a big heart. He served his country with 20 years in the Navy and worked at Electric Boat for 20 years.

Condolences may be expressed by kindly donating to Calvary Chapel, 126 Sharp Hill Rd, Uncasville, CT.
Published in The Day on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.