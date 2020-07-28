1/1
Jimmie Edward Dobbins
1934 - 2020
Groton - Jimmie Edward Dobbins, 86, of Groton entered eternal life July 19, 2020. He was born Jan. 26, 1934, in Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth and Dora (Carpenter) Dobbins.

Jimmie joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He met his beloved wife, Rosemarie Zito, while stationed at the subbase in Groton; they were united in marriage Jan. 11, 1958. During his service in the U.S. Navy, he took his family on adventures to several east coast states, along with two tours in Spain at the Naval Station Rota. After 20 years of service, he retired in 1973. He later was employed at Electric Boat for 20 years.

Besides his loving wife of 62 years, Rosemarie; he is survived by two children, Linda Dobbins Frazzo and Kenneth James Dobbins; and two grandchildren, Michael Frazzo and Rachel Frazzo.

Funeral services and interment in St. Mary Cemetery were private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.

Published in The Day on Jul. 28, 2020.
July 28, 2020
Rest in peace uncle Jim. Aunt Ro, Linda, Kenny, Michael and Rachel know that I send my love and condolences
Shawna Zito-Hannan
Family
