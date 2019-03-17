Waterford - Jimmie R. Padgett, Sr. 87, of Waterford entered into eternal life Mar. 13, 2019, at his home, in the company of his loving family. He was born Oct. 7, 1931 in Oklahoma City, Okla., the son of the late Clarence and Grace (Coffman) Padgett. He served in the US Navy, on the USS Fulton and was honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to the former Janet Sutera on Aug. 2, 1952, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Mrs. Padgett survives him after nearly 67 years of devotion. He was the founder and operator of Padgett & Sons Auto in New London for many years, retiring 1992. He was a member of the Shriners, and New London Lodge of Elks Lodge #360. Besides his wife, Jimmie is survived by, three children, Jimmie R. Padgett, Jr. of Waterford, Thomas R. Padgett, Sr. of Westerly, Karen Proctor and husband Lance of Waterford; his three grandchildren, Thomas Padgett, Jr., Samantha and Sara Proctor; two sister -in-laws, Lillian, husband Anthony Joyce and family, Annette Sutera, late husband Eugene and family; and Aunt Arminda Gigliotti along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two siblings, Arlen Padgett with his late wife Joyce and Dorothy Webster.



A graveside service with military honors will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 in the, CT Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown.



Donations can be made in his memory to VNA of South Eastern CT, 403 N Frontage Rd. Waterford, CT. or Center for Hospice Care, 229 Dunham Rd. Norwich, CT 06320. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral, 84 Montauk Ave. New London has been entrusted with his care. Published in The Day on Mar. 17, 2019