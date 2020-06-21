Gales Ferry - Joan Amelia Kaiser, 87, of Gales Ferry, formerly of Groton, died Saturday June 13, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Joan was born in New London to Anna (Smith) Lake and Emelius Lake. She graduated from Chapman Technical High School and Connecticut College. She retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat after 21 years.
Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements which are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day. For more about Joan and donation information, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.