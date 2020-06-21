Joan Amelia Kaiser
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gales Ferry - Joan Amelia Kaiser, 87, of Gales Ferry, formerly of Groton, died Saturday June 13, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Joan was born in New London to Anna (Smith) Lake and Emelius Lake. She graduated from Chapman Technical High School and Connecticut College. She retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat after 21 years.

Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements which are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day. For more about Joan and donation information, please visit www.byles.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved