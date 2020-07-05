Carol, Wendy, Earl, and all your families,

Joan was such an amazing person. She may have been tiny but she was a force to be reckoned with! Her love of life and especially her love of all of you was so easy to see! She truly celebrated every day!

Thank you for sharing her with us. She has been Gram to my kids since they were little and they will, as Ken and I will, miss her terribly.

Her strength, character, love of family, and laughter live on in all of you! I hope the many memories you have will help you through this hard time!

With much love and heartfelt sympathy,

Zoe, Ken, and family



Zoe Higgins