1/1
Joan Amelia Kaiser
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New London - Joan Amelia Kaiser, 87, died Saturday June 13, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a car accident. She was born in New London to Emelius and Anna (Smith) Lake. Joan graduated from Chapman Technical High School in 1951, and Connecticut College, earning a BS degree in botany, in 1955.

After many years as a stay-at-home mother, she returned to school to earn her teaching certificate and taught for a few years at S.B. Butler Elementary School in Mystic. She then moved on to General Dynamics Electric Boat, until retiring in 2001. While there, she became a member of the EBAC women's golf league, where she met her close friend, Terri Morgan. After leaving EB, she worked at the Groton Public Library for several years.

Joan was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She adored her four grandchildren and was a constant supportive presence in their lives, never missing an event that involved them.

Joan was an avid New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants fan, but she particularly loved watching the UCONN women's basketball, always on the edge of her seat no matter how big the lead. She also spent a lot of time at the Groton Senior Center, where she made many friends.

She is survived by her son Earl (Anita) Kaiser, of Groton; daughters, Wendy (Tom) Fetterman, of Penn Run, Pa. and Carol (Tom) Paterson of Gales Ferry, with whom she resided; her cherished grandchildren: Jed Fetterman, Josh Paterson (and Sigma), Carly Paterson (and Chris) and Alex Paterson; sister-in-law Jeanette Burnett; and nieces, nephews and countless friends. She is predeceased by her siblings: Herman Burnett, Lucille Taylor, Rucille "Ris" Haiss, Louis Burnett, George Burnett and Arthur Burnett; and her best friend, Terri Morgan. She also will be missed by her loving cat, Ziva.

Donations can be made in Joan's memory to the Women's Sports Foundation, 247 W. 30th Street, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be announced in the future. For more about Joan and to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
June 26, 2020
To the family of our friend and classmate of Chapman Technical High School class of 1951.
Every several months a group of ladies from the class of 1951 would meet for lunch at different restaurants. We would talk about old times and new,
aches,
pains and families.
Joan was one of us and we will miss her very much.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you, her family.









Josephine Dawson
Friend
June 25, 2020
Carol, Tom and family, We are so sorry to hear of Joan's passing. She was such a warm, kind person and we have very fond memories of her. Love, Elizabeth and Wendell.
Elizabeth Rodriguez
Friend
June 24, 2020
As a frequent visitor to the neighborhood, it was always a pleasure to see Joan. Her infectious smile and laughter and her wit livened every room she entered. Im grateful to have known Joan. She was special.

My deepest sympathies, Matthew Steinmetz
Matthew Steinmetz
Friend
June 21, 2020
To Josh, Carly and the rest of Joan's family,
I send my heartfelt condolences on the loss of a fabulous human being.
I adored working with her at Groton Public Library.
Her smile was infectious and her love of life was truly inspiring.
I will cherish the memories I have and will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Anne Campbell
June 21, 2020
Will miss her...but will always have such great memories...
David Hauser
Family
June 21, 2020
Joan was such a sweet loving person, I've never seen her without a smile on her face. Much love for all of the family.
Bill
William Robarge
Friend
June 21, 2020
Gram! As sad as this time is, I can't think of her without a smile. On summer trips to Connecticut, game nights began when Gram arrived, and her team was always a fun one. Whether we were chatting in the living room, watching yard games on the lawn, or touring her lovely house (of which she was so proud), her quick smile and quick wit welcomed all. Thanks for sharing your mom with us, Carol. We will hold those happy times and delightful memories close and toast our dear Gram this August at Zoe's.
Annie S
June 21, 2020
Carol, Tom and family. We are so sorry for your loss. We are thinking about you in this difficult time !! Kenny and Jaqi Collins
Jaqi Collins
Friend
June 21, 2020
Very sorry, I have many fond memories of your mom. Camping, Music and books. She will be missed. You guys are in my prayers at this time.
Sean Griffin
June 20, 2020
Earl, Carol,Wendy and families❤
We are so sorry for the loss of your mom. She was a wonderful person always a smile on her face. She was one of our neighborhood moms. RIP Mrs. Kaiser ❤
mary anderson
Neighbor
June 19, 2020
Earl, Anita and families - what a great and full life ! It appears as if she never wasted a precious moment. I am so sorry for your loss.
Lori White
June 19, 2020
Carol, Wendy, Earl, and all your families,
Joan was such an amazing person. She may have been tiny but she was a force to be reckoned with! Her love of life and especially her love of all of you was so easy to see! She truly celebrated every day!
Thank you for sharing her with us. She has been Gram to my kids since they were little and they will, as Ken and I will, miss her terribly.
Her strength, character, love of family, and laughter live on in all of you! I hope the many memories you have will help you through this hard time!
With much love and heartfelt sympathy,
Zoe, Ken, and family
Zoe Higgins
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved