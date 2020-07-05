New London - Joan Amelia Kaiser, 87, died Saturday June 13, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a car accident. She was born in New London to Emelius and Anna (Smith) Lake. Joan graduated from Chapman Technical High School in 1951, and Connecticut College, earning a BS degree in botany, in 1955.
After many years as a stay-at-home mother, she returned to school to earn her teaching certificate and taught for a few years at S.B. Butler Elementary School in Mystic. She then moved on to General Dynamics Electric Boat, until retiring in 2001. While there, she became a member of the EBAC women's golf league, where she met her close friend, Terri Morgan. After leaving EB, she worked at the Groton Public Library for several years.
Joan was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She adored her four grandchildren and was a constant supportive presence in their lives, never missing an event that involved them.
Joan was an avid New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants fan, but she particularly loved watching the UCONN women's basketball, always on the edge of her seat no matter how big the lead. She also spent a lot of time at the Groton Senior Center, where she made many friends.
She is survived by her son Earl (Anita) Kaiser, of Groton; daughters, Wendy (Tom) Fetterman, of Penn Run, Pa. and Carol (Tom) Paterson of Gales Ferry, with whom she resided; her cherished grandchildren: Jed Fetterman, Josh Paterson (and Sigma), Carly Paterson (and Chris) and Alex Paterson; sister-in-law Jeanette Burnett; and nieces, nephews and countless friends. She is predeceased by her siblings: Herman Burnett, Lucille Taylor, Rucille "Ris" Haiss, Louis Burnett, George Burnett and Arthur Burnett; and her best friend, Terri Morgan. She also will be missed by her loving cat, Ziva.
Donations can be made in Joan's memory to the Women's Sports Foundation, 247 W. 30th Street, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be announced in the future. For more about Joan and to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com
.