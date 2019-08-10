Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sun City Center Funeral Home
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL 33573
(813) 634-9900
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Sun City Center,, CT
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Sun City Center,, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Miller Heid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Carol "Joanie" Miller Heid


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Carol "Joanie" Miller Heid Obituary
Wimauma, Fla. - Joan Carol "Joanie" Miller Heid, 76, of Wimauma, Fla., passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital South due to complications from ovarian cancer. Born and raised in Groton, she graduated from Fitch High School and Bay Path College in Longmeadow, Mass.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys Miller; and her sister Mary Miller Archer. Joan is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob; son RJ; daughter Ann Marie Midula and son-in-law Scott Midula; sister Gloria Miller Lutzi; grandchildren, Samantha Heid, Mathew Heid and Bridget Midula.

She was the beacon of light in our family who led an adventurous life traveling across the country as a Coast Guard spouse. Their travels included San Diego, San Francisco, Kodiak, Ala., New Orleans, Virginia Beach, Arnold, Md. and finally settling in Wimauma, Fla. in 2015.

Joan was a passionate fun-loving wife, mother and friend. Joan was the ultimate party host, event planner and gourmet chef. She loved flowers, gardening; and she adored her three grandchildren. Her beautiful smile, charming spirit, and quick wit will be remembered by all who knew her.

Joan's Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, Fla., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. in the Narthex.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition 1-800-OVARIAN.

Visit the family's personalized online guestbook at www.SunCityCenterFuneralHome.com.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date in Arnold, Maryland.
Published in The Day on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now