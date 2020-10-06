Niantic - Joan Conlin Davoren passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital after suffering a stroke. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Thomas F. Davoren Jr. They were married Feb. 20, 1954, and together raised five children.
Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss her deeply. Surviving her are Joan and Bernard Dowd of Niantic, Thomas and Ann Marie Davoren of The Woodlands, Texas, Anne and John O'Gorman of West Hartford, Mary and Edward Kycia of West Hartford and William and Lisa Davoren of Monroe.
Joan's grandchildren and great-grandchildren are Timothy and Elsbeth Dowd and Zoey and Zachary, Megan (Davoren) Thomas and Alex Thomas and Michael and Charlotte, Kathleen (O'Gorman) Guerino and David Guerino and Isabella, Rosemarie and Fiona, Mary Anne O'Gorman, John O'Gorman and Thomas O'Gorman, Margaret Kycia, Daniel Kycia, Connor Davoren and Samantha Rae Davoren. She was predeceased by her grandson Robert Dowd.
Joan was born on her mother's 40th birthday, Oct. 13, 1931, in Elmhurst, Queens, N.Y., to Ann Hyacinth Gill and William A. Conlin. She was the youngest of seven siblings who predeceased her. She was educated in local schools and later worked in New York and Hartford for Fawcett Magazines. She fondly recalled the challenges and excitement of working in the publications business in Manhattan starting at the age of seventeen. She gave up employment outside the home, to raise, educate, and inspire her family, and shepherd her five kids through high school, college, business, and life challenges. She was truly a lady of all seasons and was instrumental in establishing Lee Hecht Harrison's Connecticut offices with her husband, Tom. She had a wonderful memory and loved challenges; whether they were crossword puzzles, bridge games, Words with Friends, trivial pursuit, or simply a regular family challenge of, "do you remember when". She was the queen of gadgets, and worked diligently to keep up with technology and communicate with friends, family, and the many parish priests who served as spiritual guides for her, Tom, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Joan was a loving spouse, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother and friend. She was a devout Roman Catholic who followed Christ's message to love God and love Neighbor. She was a parishioner and volunteer at St. Mary's Church in Windsor Locks, St. Thomas the Apostle and St. Timothy's in West Hartford and finally at St. Agnes in Niantic. Over her long life she served on the Council of Catholic Women, was a CCD teacher, a Eucharistic minister, and a Member of Mary's Ministry. She was also an active volunteer and leader in many community and school activities through the years. Joan was a longtime member of The Niantic Bay Yacht Club and had served on its Board of Governors. She was a member of the Faire Harbor Bridge Club. She enjoyed watching many types of sports, but particularly UCONN women's basketball.
Our Mom was truly the glue that bound our large family. She always had a listening ear and a kind word for all of us. The Attawan breakfast bar was her "cocoon" in later years and what got said there stayed there. One of the older grandchildren stated one time when there was an infrequent disagreement among family members…"Gram is like the pope…she is infallible"…there was no further argument. She loved all the large family gatherings around the holidays, birthday festivals, and summer beach days. She was a warm and welcoming hostess. She always had a good story and time to talk to all her family, her friends and neighbors.
Our Mom's wish in view of the Covid-19 pandemic was that there will be no visitation or Mass of Christian Burial at this time. Hopefully in the summer of 2021, or when it is safe to gather, there will be a Memorial Mass to celebrate her life. For the time being, simply love your family and friends and be kind. She will be laid to rest alongside Tom at Union Cemetery. Burial will be private. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Joan's family would like to thank the staff of Yale New Haven Hospital for the kind and compassionate care of our Mom, especially the staff of Neurology Department 6-3, South Pavilion. Kindly omit flowers. Donations may be made in her memory to: Michael J. Fox New England Parkinson's Ride https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/new-england-parkinsons-ride-2020/Team/View/130398/Team-KO
or The Prostate Cancer Research Institute https://pcri.org/donate