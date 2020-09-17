Salem - Joan D. Pearson, 82, beloved wife of the late Earle B Pearson of Salem, formally of Niantic, passed away at home Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Born in Manhattan, N.Y. May 29, 1938, she was the daughter of Francis and Lena Laursen Duffy.
She was raised in Niantic and was a 1957 graduate of New London High School. Joan was a loving wife and mother and a kind and humorous person. She enjoyed playing cards and bowling with friends, but most of all, she cherished and loved time with her family. They were the light of her life; and she will be greatly missed.
Joan is survived by her daughter Pamela Senerth and her husband Joseph of Colchester; and son Alan Pearson and his wife Pam of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Ian Senerth of Colchester and Chelsea Houchins of Tennessee. In addition, she is survived by her sisters, Ann Samul of New London and Diane Robinson of Indiana. She was predeceased by her brother James; and sisters, Katherine, Marie, Marguerite and Frances.
A memorial service will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Fulton Theroux funeral Home 13 Lake Avenue in Niantic, followed by a graveside service at Union cemetery in East Lyme. For online condolences, visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com
.