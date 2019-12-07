|
|
Uncasville - Joan E. Adams, 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 1, 1930, in Hartford, the daughter of the late John and Mary Cope.
Joan was raised in Hartford and attended Bulkeley High School and graduated in 1948. She worked for many years for Sears, Roebuck and Company in the New London and Crystal Mall stores.
Joan married her beloved husband Robert Sr. in Hartford, May 27, 1950. Bob predeceased her in August 2010. She also is predeceased by a sister Patricia Piacentini. She is survived by five children: Anne Maire LaGram and her husband Dave of Oakdale, Mary Lou Adams, Barbara Jean Adams of Beaufort, N.C., Jo-Ann Chabotte of Uncasville and Robert J. Adams Jr. of Taftville. She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren: Julie Soper of Putnam, William J. LaGram of Glastonbury, Steven LaGram and his wife Colleen of Uncasville, Charlie Ann Chabotte of Norwich, Robert J. Adams III and his wife Stephanie of Norwich, Michael K. Adams and his wife Danielle of Oakdale and Leah Beth Regan of Stonington. She was very fond of her great grandchildren, Stephen and Jacoby LaGram of Uncasville, Gavin and Luke LaGram of Glastonbury, Cayden Bates of Putnam and Amell Michael Edge of Norwich. She was looking forward to greeting a new great-grandchild in July.
Joan was a resident of Montville since 1955. Joan's favorite pastimes were playing cards and frequently going with her daughter Jo-Ann to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun for an afternoon of slot machine playing and supper.
The family will greet friends and family beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, Route 32 Uncasville, followed by a 10 a.m. service. Burial will be held at the Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich. A celebration of Joan's life will follow at the Polish American Citizens Club, Maple Avenue in Montville.
Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on Dec. 7, 2019