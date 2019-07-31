|
|
New London - Joan E. Bailey, 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She is survived by two brothers, Philip Bailey and David Bailey of Clinton, Mass.; sisters-in-law Mary Bailey of Lancaster, Mass. and Karen Bailey of Clinton, Mass.; numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her siblings, George, John, James, Joseph, Brendan, and Francis Bailey; Natalie Burgoyne and Katherine Martin.
Joan was born and raised in Clinton, Mass., one of sixteen children, to the late George F. and Elizabeth (Heagney) Bailey. She graduated from the Clinton High School Class of 1952 and obtained a degree in Business Administration from Becker Junior College, her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Regina Coeli College, and her Master of Arts in Guidance from Fairfield University. Joan joined the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1957 as Sister Mary David. She taught elementary education in Stamford before leaving the religious congregation and moving to New London. She became employed with the guidance department at Waterford High School in 1973 where she devoted herself to counseling high school students for thirty years until her retirement in 2003. She loved her seaport condominium life in New London and particularly enjoyed her many memorable beach vacations in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Calling hours wil be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, MA. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, MA. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, MA.
Donations may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604. www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in The Day on July 31, 2019