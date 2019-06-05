Old Saybrook - Joan E. (Brown) Beck, 83, of Old Saybrook died peacefully at home Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard S. Beck. Loving mother to Shawn and his wife Cheryl Beck of Westerly, R.I. Joan was born in Montpelier, Vt., daughter of the late George E. & Amy E. (Ainsworth) Brown, she graduated Spaulding High School in Barre, Vt. She went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut and the Norwalk Connecticut School of Nursing. She was a member of the Westport Garden and Women's clubs, also she was a past Secretary of the Jupiter Garden Club and a volunteer for the American Red Cross and . Joan also served as the Secretary to the Board of Directors, of The Embalmers Supply Company until her retirement.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main St. Centerbrook. Joan will be laid to rest at Willow Brook Cemetery, Westport privately. Published in The Day on June 5, 2019