Ms. Sullivan,
Thank you for being a tough, but kind and caring teacher. You made a difference in my life! RIP
Niantic - Joan Florence Sullivan, 89, died peacefully June 20, 2020. Born Feb. 11, 1931, in Hartford, she was raised in West Hartford by her parents, the late Edward Cyril and Florence Grace Sullivan. She graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford in 1949, Colby Junior College in 1951, Boston University's Sargent College in 1954 and subsequently earned a master's degree from Springfield College.
Joan went on to a long and legendary career with Simsbury Public Schools as a coach and physical education teacher. She began teaching at Simsbury High School in 1954 and was an influential force in the Simsbury community for 37 years, positively impacting the lives of thousands of students until her retirement in 1991. Joan coached nearly every sport available to female athletes in this era, including badminton, basketball, field hockey, softball, tennis, and volleyball. Success followed her everywhere she went, and she was recognized at the state level for her numerous achievements in multiple sports, receiving many awards and accolades throughout her long career. Notably, Joan was named Field Hockey Coach of the Year in 1975. She was inducted into the Connecticut Tennis Hall of Fame in 1985, the Connecticut Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998, and the Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002. In 1991, she was named the Connecticut Tennis Hall of Fame Coach of the Year for her years of service to female athletics. In 1999, Joan was recognized by the Hartford Courant as one of Connecticut's "Best of the Century." Most recently, she was inducted into the Simsbury High School Hall of Fame in 2019.
A life-long athlete, Joan lived her life to the fullest, traveling extensively, skiing, cheering on the UConn Huskies Women's Basketball team, and spending summers at her beloved Black Point Beach.
Joan leaves behind her sister, Mary Anne Martin of Old Saybrook; her four nieces and nephews, Robert Martin Jr. (Karen) of Fairfield, Mary Beth Hibson (Bob) of Old Saybrook, David Martin (Therese) of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jeannie Nist (Jake) of Tacoma, Wash.; and six grand-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, with the celebration of her Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant Street, West Hartford. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to the Joan Sullivan Scholarship Fund c/o Liberty Bank, 981 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070.
Directions and online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 24, 2020.