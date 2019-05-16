|
Gales Ferry - Joan Katherine (Dorsey) Heal, 90, of Gales Ferry died Wednesday at Fairview in Groton. She was born May 31, 1928, in New London the daughter of Helen Collins Dorsey and Thomas F. Dorsey, Jr. and owned the family insurance business.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Byles Memorial Home, (www.Byles.com), 99 Huntington St., New London. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gales Ferry Fire Dept, RT 2, Gales Ferry, CT. 06335.
A full obituary will be published Sunday.
Published in The Day on May 16, 2019
