BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Joan Heal
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
Joan Katherine Heal Obituary
Ledyard - Joan Katherine (Dorsey) Heal, 90, of Gales Ferry died Wednesday at Fairview in Groton.

She was born May 31, 1928, in New London the daughter of Helen Collins Dorsey and Thomas F. Dorsey, Jr. She worked with her parents at the Thomas F. Dorsey Insurance Agency and later owned the business.

She was married to Harold W. Heal who died in 2003.

Joan was an avid gardener, and enjoyed knitting, quilting and crocheting.

She was a member of the Gales Ferry Garden Club, Gales Ferry Fire Dept. Auxiliary and the Thames River Quilting Guild.

She is survived by a son Robert P. Heal of East Lyme; one daughter Patricia K. Erickson and her husband David of Cumberland, R.I.; and one stepdaughter Andrea Norris of Mansfield, Mass.; five grandchildren, Mathew R. Heal, Katherine and Steffanie Erickson, Christopher and Scott Norris.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Byles Memorial Home (www.Byles.com), 99 Huntington St., New London. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gales Ferry Fire Dept, Route 2, Gales Ferry, CT 06335.

Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guest book, share a memory or for directions.
Published in The Day on May 19, 2019
