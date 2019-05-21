Quaker Hill - Joan M. Perry, 83, went home to be with the Lord May 18, 2019, surrounded by her family in Quaker Hill. She was born Joan Mary Getty October 9, 1935, the youngest of eleven children of the late Edward and Mame Young Getty in Waterford.



She graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in 1953, and later the New London School of Business. She worked for the New London Savings Bank for several years before marrying and raising her family.



Joan married Robert Perry in 1988. Together they spent many happy years traveling around the country. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed sharing it. It was often said, "she could light up the room". She loved her family, friends, her dog Beau, long walks at Rock Neck State Park, and spending time at McCook Point Beach.



She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert S. Perry of Quaker Hill, daughter, Sharon Cook of Quaker Hill; son, Mark Verity and his wife, Linda of Quaker Hill; and son, Thomas Verity of Shelter Island, N.Y. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Edward Riley and his wife, Megan, Brett and Andrew Cook, Chelsea, Allison, and Sarah Verity; as well as five stepchildren, Robert, Mark, Jay, and Melissa; one brother, Bernard Getty of Salem; and multiple nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter, Paula.



The family would like to thank the Cancer Center of Waterford and the Center for Hospice Care of Norwich for their constant, attentive care and support.



Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23th at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.



The funeral will assemble at 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 24th from the funeral home and proceed to St. Joseph Church, corner of Squire St and Montauk Ave, New London for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London.



Condolences may be shared on Joan's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on May 21, 2019