Waterford - Joan Mary Roselund, 94, of Waterford, entered eternal life July 10, 2019. She was born Aug. 3, 1924, in Waterford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Carino) Capozza. She is survived by her, beloved daughter, Linda Roselund.
Family and friends are asked to gather, for a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, in St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Rd., Waterford. Interment in, St. Mary's Cemetery.
The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been, entrusted with her care.
Published in The Day on July 12, 2019