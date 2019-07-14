Waterford - Joan Mary Roselund, 94 of Waterford entered eternal life July 10, 2019. She was born at home in Waterford on Aug. 3, 1924, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Carino) Capozza.



She attended local schools and graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute, class of 1943. She was united in marriage, to Robert Roselund, Nov. 23, 1946, in St. Joseph Church. Mr. Roselund died in 1975.



Joan was employed for 29 years at, Connecticut College in the dining room service, retiring in 2005, and was employed prior at the former Montgomery Wards, and Sealtest.



Joan was part of a large loving, supportive and joyful family, and a communicant of St. Paul Parish. She was known for her cooking skills, especially her baking. Family friends and acquaintances enjoyed her delicious pies, cakes and cookies. Holidays were filled with the wonderful aromas of her endless baking. Warm hugs and greetings brought all who visited into her kitchen to share in treats from the oven.



Her family would like to express their thanks to the nurses and staff of Bride Brook Health & Rehabilitation Center, for all their supportive care of Joan.



She is survived by her daughter, Linda Roselund, of Waterford; a grandson, Erick and wife, Tanya Flynn; two great-grandchildren, Trinity and Shayla Flynn; two siblings, Diamon Pordlidis, Rocco and wife, Carmela Capozza.



She was predeceased by two sons, Eric and Kenneth Roselund; nine siblings, Vito Delpriore, Mary Gentilella, Josephine Allen, Julia DeMella, Anna Zanghetti, Carime Harper, Rose Olsen, Lucy Fergione, and Elizabeth Lutz.



Family and friends, are asked to gather for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Rd. Waterford. Interment, to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to: Kenneth Roselund Scholorship Fund, c/o Waterford High School, 20 Rope Ferry Rd. Waterford, CT 06385. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, has been entrusted with her care. Published in The Day on July 14, 2019