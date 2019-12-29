|
|
Cocoa Beach, Fla. - Joan McGrath Williams, of Cocoa Beach, Fla. passed away Dec. 19, 2019. Mrs. Williams was born in Norwich, Feb. 23, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (LaCombe) McGrath. She was married to Donald E. Williams Aug. 9, 1952, he survives her.
Joan graduated from the Norwich Free Academy in 1949 and the Norwich Commercial School in 1950. Mrs. Williams was employed by Eastern Savings and Loan, Inc. right out of high school, also worked in the office of Dr. William V. Wener. Her last employment was as assistant librarian for the Norwich Board of Education for 16 years. She also enjoyed reading, flower gardening and travel.
In addition to her husband Donald, she is survived by two sons, Donald E. "Nick" Williams Jr., his wife Laura and grandchildren Brenna, Chandler and his wife Maria and great-granddaughters, Adriana and Aubree, Katelyn and Grace of Fla.; and son Thomas W. Williams, his wife Paige of Wellington, Fla. and grandchildren, Luke and Jessica of Westerly, R.I.
She is survived by five brothers, Robert McGrath and wife Ann of Norwich, Clement McGrath and wife Lesley of Colchester, Eugene McGrath and wife Judith of Stuart, Fla., William McGrath and wife Nui of Cape Coral, Fla., and Richard McGrath and wife Jacqueline of Warwick, R.I.; five sisters, Rita Schneider and husband Marvin of Michigan, Ann Arseneault and husband Arnold of Norwich, Elizabeth Girard and husband Paul of Bozrah, Claire Generoux and husband Paul of Rocky Hill, Catherine Rowe and husband Wayne of Tiverton, R.I.; and many nieces and nephews.
Also her dear sisters-in-law Jacqueline Hylton of St. Louis, Mo., Dolores McGrath of Westbrook, and Dale Kampfer of Uncasville; and brother-in-law Edward Gladue and wife Kay of Ledyard.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles McGrath Jr. of Westbrook, and Thomas McGrath of Uncasville; and two sisters, Eileen Gladue of Ledyard and Mother Mary Luke of Baltic.
She was a lifelong member of Sts Peter and Paul Church and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Couples Club and AARP 1004.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth St., Norwich, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Dec. 29, 2019