Norwich - Joan P. Donoghue, 79, of Norwich passed away in her home Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, after a courageous year and a half battle with leukemia.
Joan was a remarkable woman who made countless contributions to the lives of many. She began her life in Holyoke, Mass. Sept. 10, 1940. Joan graduated from Holyoke Community College with a two-year degree which would begin a lifelong relationship with education. Joan attended American International College in Springfield, Mass. where her ambitions would then take her to Liberia where she was one of the first volunteer members of the Peace Corps from 1963 to 1966. Among her other adventures, Joan was a writer for TV Guide in New York City. After New York, Joan would come to Connecticut where she received her Administration Degree from New Haven College and then a Sixth-Year Degree in Educational Administration from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. Joan served over 20 years as a dedicated employee of the New London Connecticut School System in various capacities of education. She served on the Board of Directors for Centro De La Comunidad in New London for 15 years. Joan was also a friend of Bill's for almost 34 years.
Joan is survived by her husband John G. Donoghue; her son Andrew Oehler; her stepchildren, Adam, Joshua and Melora Donoghue; her brother Jack Poli ; her sister Judy Starky; as well as her five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan's legacy will survive in the hearts and minds of all those who knew her as well as those she reached but never met.
In keeping with Joan's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Published in The Day on Feb. 22, 2020