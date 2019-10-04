Home

Perkinsville, Vt. - Joan Mullener Perkins, 85, formerly of Uncasville died peacefully at her beloved home in Perkinsville, Vt. Oct. 1, 2019. She was the daughter of Lester Mullener and Marguerite (Berens) Mullener. She is survived by her sister Mary McIntyre and was predeceased by her brother Lester Mullener.

Joan leaves behind her three children and their spouses, Daniel Perkins of Perkinsville, Vt., and daughters, Laurie Lubsen of Herndon, Va. and Debra Cody of Chatham, Mass. She also leaves six treasured grandchildren, Christopher Perkins, Julia, Kelley and Natalie Lubsen, and Jeffrey and Kevin Cegan.

Joan lead a very full life and had great love for family and her close circle of friends. She was extremely generous of spirit and had a giving heart in times of need. She was married for 23 years to Floyd Perkins and they raised their family in Maryland and New York state. During this time, she completed her bachelor's degree while working in the public schools and subsequently completed a master's degree in social work from the University of Connecticut. She practiced for many years as a psychiatric social worker at Pond House, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London before retiring. Together she and Floyd were cofounders of the Lefooters Square Dance Club where they enjoyed years of social dance activities.

Joan had many interests and hobbies. She loved nature, gardening, reading and caring for her cats. She loved her children and grandchildren's artistic pursuits and she was an avid creator of personalized 'stamped' cards as well as an expert seamstress. Above all, Joan put forth a positive energy in the world and unselfishly helped many others whose lives she touched.

Arrangements will be private, and a celebration of life will be planned at a future date. To those wishing to honor her memory, please help a friend in need, cherish the world we live in and treat those around you gently and with reverence.
Published in The Day on Oct. 4, 2019
