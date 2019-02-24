Montville – Joan, known as Kitty to her friends and family, passed on Feb. 21 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Kitty was born in New London Oct. 12, 1946 to the late Ruth Eckersley and the late Robert H. Hamilton. She resided in Preston with her partner of thirty years Earl Thompson.



Raised in New London, she attended New London schools. Her favorite times were summer days at Butlers Beach in New London and nights dancing at the YMCA. Kitty was very social and made friends wherever she went; she lived by the term "Strangers are just friends you haven't met yet".



Kitty waitressed at numerous restaurants in the area. She was also a past member of the Montville Fire Department Department Auxiliary. Her real talent was crafts and crocheting, she took great pride in the gifts she made especially the blankets she crocheted for her children and friends.



In recent years she enjoyed being on her computer playing games (especially bingo) and making friends over the internet.



Kitty is survived by her children and their spouses, Vickie and Timothy Spakowski, Lyman R. and Carol Pond, Katherine and William Sharpe, Christopher Pond and Cait twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; also, her niece and caretaker Troelle Hamilton, her sisters Rustie Crossman Crees and Barbara Hamilton and six nieces In addition to her parents she was pre-deceased by her husband Lyman R. Pond III and daughters Elaine Pond and Lucy Manchester and her niece Lori Eckersley.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Montville Fire Department, 77 Route 163, Uncasville, CT 06382.



The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at L & M Hospital for their excellent care of Kitty and the compassion they showed to her family in the days preceding her death.



Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville on Wed., Feb. 27. Burial will be at a later date. Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2019