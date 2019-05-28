Old Lyme - Joan Sasha (Milliken) Finn, 81, of Old Lyme went to be with the Lord May 15, 2019, having peacefully passed away at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Niantic.



Born Sept. 18, 1937, she was the daughter of Della T. Milliken and Earle R. C. Milliken. Joan was raised in Farmington and in 1955 graduated from Farmington High School.



Joan was a member of Flanders Baptist and Community Church in East Lyme. She worked many years for the U.S. Navy before retiring from the government.



She loved animals and truly missed the horse she owned, Nicoma, who was very dear to her heart. Joan had numerous hobbies including travel, genealogy and crocheting.



Joan married the late James D. Finn Sept. 24, 1955, and had four children, who she leaves behind, Daniel J. Finn and his wife Patti Hostage of Lisbon, Cindy-Marie (Finn) Smith of Waterford, Steven J. Finn and his wife Pompea of Groton. and Judy-Marcia (Finn) Steele and her husband Joseph of Texas; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition, Joan is survived by her sister, Marilyn Milliken of Ashford; and her brother, Charles Milliken. She was predeceased by brothers, Earl Milliken and Robert Milliken.



All are welcome to a Celebration of Life to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Flanders Baptist Community Church, 162 Boston Post Road, East Lyme. Published in The Day on May 28, 2019