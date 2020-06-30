New London - Joanna Dimock Norris



Joanna was born rich, a silver spoon in her mouth,



She lived in a great big three-story house,



On Pequot Avenue overlooking the shore,



With all the fineries and servants galore.



Her father, Edwin Dimock, was six foot three,



Ruth Bunner, her mother, was five feet wee,



Her sister Alice was bossy, often they fought,



But they both loved poetry and they could be caught,



Reciting for hours the poems of their youth,



Their memories were phenomenal, that is the truth.



She married a sailor she met at a dance,



And popped out five children with hardly a glance,



Moved back to New London when her husband he died,



Another house on the shore she would not be denied.



A klutz from day one, she couldn't hammer a nail,



She saved all the paper that came in the mail,



Til the house was so full, you couldn't see the floor,



Throw a thing out? "No!" she would roar.



Her books she loved and her volumes of poems,



Her Shakespeare, her Home Book, and similar tomes,



She swam at her beach when the weather was fine,



And followed in the footsteps of her New London line,



Til her footsteps were over and her life was all done,



"I'd say, Joanna, you had a good run."



Ninety-five years ago she came into this life,



A poet, a scholar, a mother, a wife,



May she rest in peace where her ancestors lie,



Her ashes at Cedar Grove, her spirit will fly.



(Philip Norris)



Joanna died peacefully at home June 23, 2020. A special thanks to a wonderful Hospice team, and thanks to Maura, George, and Jean, attentive friends til the end.



She is survived by her five children, David Norris, Hope Norris, Philip Norris (Deborah Wiggs), Elizabeth Ring (John Ring), and John Norris (Joyce Soong). Also by three grandchildren, Emily Ring, Ian Ring, and Robert Ring; and three great-grandchildren: Rowan Bond, Dexter Ring, and Harper Ring.



A memorial service will be planned at a future date.



"Facing Death"



At my age, dying is OK.



A deed that none would label "odd".



It's fair enough. How could I pray,



For special privileges from God?



I will not rail; I will not curse,



Yet still, there's much I'd wish to do,



Like plant more seeds and write more verse,



Or share a memory or two.



What must be, must.



All right, I'll go.



I do not have to like it though!



(Joanna Dimock Norris 2019)



Joanna Dimock Norris's second volume of original poems "Almost a Century" is available on eBay.



