|
|
|
Salem - Joanne J. Cadwell passed away Nov. 10, 2019.
Calling hours will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov.14, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester, followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends are also invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Fountain Hill Cemetery, 57 High St., Deep River.
For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Nov. 12, 2019