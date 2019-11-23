|
|
New London- JoAnne F. Basso, 72, of Niantic died without pain Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. JoAnne was born March 19, 1947, the daughter of the late David A. McNicholl and Frances Nenna. She was predeceased by her ex-husband John Basso; and survived by her spouse Patricia Tellekamp.
JoAnne was born in New London and graduated from New London High School and Mitchell College. JoAnne raised their two daughters while being a volunteer in Girl Scouts USA for many years. She was also active in the equestrian program for the special olympics at Camp Harkness in Waterford. She liked to stamp and color her own cards and she enjoyed traveling.
Before 1998, JoAnne had worked at a daycare center because she loved the babies; consequently in 1998, she started working at Flanders Elementary School in East Lyme where she was employed until her death.
During her tenure at Flanders, she specialized in working with children who have special needs. As a result of this experience, she became very interested in autism and took several courses at Three Rivers Community College as well as participated in a workshop every year.
JoAnne is survived by her two children, Christine Basso and Samantha Hiley and her husband Nigel Hiley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Hiley, Natasha and her husband Kevin Vallentiny, Kassie Hiley and Richard Basso.
According to her wishes, JoAnne will be cremated. Her ashes will be received jointly by her two daughters and the two granddaughters of JoAnne and Patricia Tellekamp. A date for JoAnne's family and her many friends to gather will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org or Special Olympics Connecticut, www.soct.org.
Published in The Day on Nov. 23, 2019