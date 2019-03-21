|
|
|
Mystic - Joanne G. Millard, 83, Mystic, died Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019, at the Avalon Health Center in Mystic.
She was born May 8, 1935 in Newton, Mass. to Malcom Green and Evelyn Jefford Green. She was a graduate of Skidmore College and worked as an Administration Assistant in the Medical Industry.
A complete obituary with service information will appear in a future edition of The Day. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangemnents.
Published in The Day on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More