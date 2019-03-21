Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Millard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne G. Millard


1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Joanne G. Millard Obituary
Mystic - Joanne G. Millard, 83, Mystic, died Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019, at the Avalon Health Center in Mystic.

She was born May 8, 1935 in Newton, Mass. to Malcom Green and Evelyn Jefford Green. She was a graduate of Skidmore College and worked as an Administration Assistant in the Medical Industry.

A complete obituary with service information will appear in a future edition of The Day. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangemnents.
Published in The Day on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.