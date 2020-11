Or Copy this URL to Share

Groton - Joanne Lucet, 54, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Omaha, Neb. Jan. 16, 1966, the daughter of Perley and Beryl (Biggs) Kent.



Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Burial is private.



A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Day.



