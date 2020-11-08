Groton - Joanne Lucet, 54, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Omaha, Neb. Jan. 16, 1966, the daughter of Perley and Beryl (Biggs) Kent.
After high school, Joanne went on to receive a bachelor's degree in sports leisure fitness studies from Salem State University. She also attended nursing school at North Shore Community College.
She is survived by her daughter Caroline Lucet of East Hampstead, N.H.; her brothers, Michael Kent of Marlton, N.J. and David Kent of Groton. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Lucet; parents Perley and Beryl Kent; and her sister Susan Kent.
Due to COVID-19, visiting hours have been postponed. Services will be announced at a later date when they have been finalized. Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street assisted the family. Please visit www.byles.com
