Joanne Lucet
1966 - 2020
Groton - Joanne Lucet, 54, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Omaha, Neb. Jan. 16, 1966, the daughter of Perley and Beryl (Biggs) Kent.

After high school, Joanne went on to receive a bachelor's degree in sports leisure fitness studies from Salem State University. She also attended nursing school at North Shore Community College.

She is survived by her daughter Caroline Lucet of East Hampstead, N.H.; her brothers, Michael Kent of Marlton, N.J. and David Kent of Groton. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Lucet; parents Perley and Beryl Kent; and her sister Susan Kent.

Due to COVID-19, visiting hours have been postponed. Services will be announced at a later date when they have been finalized. Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street assisted the family. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.

Published in The Day on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Funeral services provided by
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 6, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss Caroline. I knew your mom and she loved you dearly. I'm sorry life is so hard sometimes as I know what it's like to lose a parent.
Adele Cyr
Acquaintance
