Mystic - Joanne G. Millard, of Mystic, formally of Waterford, and Cohasset, Mass., passed away peacefully March 16, 2019, at the age of 83.



Joanne was born in Newton, Mass., dear daughter of the late Malcolm and Evelyn Green (Jefford).



She is survived by her sister, Barbara Bock; and her children, Stuart Millard and his wife, Edith of Scituate, Mass., and Janice Nykyforchyn and her husband, John of Waterford. She was the proud grandmother of Christine Nykyforchyn and her fiancé Michael of Boston, Mass., Michael Nykyforchyn of Madison, Wis., and Danielle Nykyforchyn of Waterford; along with her nieces, nephews, and their families.



Joanne was raised in Newton, Mass. and is a graduate of Beaver Country Day School and Skidmore College. After spending many years in Newton, Joanne eventually moved to Cohasset, Mass. where she raised her children along with working at Boston Children's Hospital. She was a longtime member of the Cohasset Golf Club and very active in their tennis program. She moved to Connecticut in the early 1990's to be closer to her grandchildren. After retiring, she volunteered for many years as a docent at the Florence Griswold Museum and at numerous fund-raising events for the Child & Family Agency of SECT. She was an avid reader and rarely missed any of her weekly bridge games, and a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox, the UCONN Women's Huskies and the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle.



There will be a private memorial ceremony celebrating her life later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances of Joanne may be made to Child & Family Agency 255 Hempstead Street, New London, CT 06320.



Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory. Published in The Day on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary