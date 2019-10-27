|
Niantic - Joanne P. Reeves, 82, of Niantic, passed away peacefully Oct. 10, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Joanne was predeceased by her daughter Melissa Reeves. She is survived by her son George Reeves of Calif.; and her brother Jerry Shaw of Mont. Joanne has two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and is a godmother to two children.
Joanne was born July 13, 1937, in Colorado Springs, Colo. to Harry and Harriet Shaw. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Montana, where she lived until leaving to honorably serve in the United States Air Force. Joanne was a Niantic resident for over 50 years.
While in her 40s and raising two children as a single mother, she returned to college to earn an associate degree; and then on to earn a bachelor's degree. Finally, in May 1985, she received her Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from Southern Connecticut State College.
Joanne was not only a collector of antiques, but also a collector of friends which led to an ongoing expansion of her extended family, including Karen, Mary, Jamie, Sharon, Maryann, Beth, Ellen and so many more. She opened her home and heart to provide a sanctuary for wayward children. Perhaps the best way to sum up her life is with the eulogies from those who knew her:
"Joanne was a light to those whose Life Paths crossed hers."
"Joanne had a rare gift to journey to the depths of the human soul and be present to agony as well as joy."
"Joanne was my "mom" in every sense of the word but one, birth."
"She was an avid theater goer and supporter of the arts. She loved Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, performed by Mabou Mines."
"Joanne made a profound impact on my life as she did on so many others. I will miss her terribly."
"Joanne played an important role in her community. She was a wonderful friend; and anyone who became her friend was blessed with a loving friend for life."
"She lived a very full life. She traveled the world and loved every minute of it."
"Joanne's sense of humor, warmth, and art of listening seemed to billow out from her to embrace us all."
"Joanne believed life was to be eaten with gusto . . . like her passion and appreciation for great food."
"Joanne and I spent a lot of happy moments laughing and talking. She had a ready smile, thoughtful ability to listen and support others, and easily shared her laughter. She will be sadly missed by a large group of friends."
"Joanne's light in this realm has ended, but it will live on among the legions of people whose lives were blessed to traverse Joanne's life. So let her light shine."
A Celebration of Life for Joanne will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Lyme Community Center in the Activities Room, Sunday Nov. 10. We ask the community to please bring food to share.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019