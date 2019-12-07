Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joanne Seneschal Marandino


1942 - 2019
Joanne Seneschal Marandino Obituary
Southington -Joanne (Seneschal) Marandino, 77, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly at her home Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. She is now reunited with her husband, John Rocco Marandino, who predeceased her in 1992.

Born in Bristol Jan. 3, 1942, she was one of nine children to the late Herman and Lydia (Pelletier) Seneschal. Her childhood years were spent in Southington with her many siblings and parents on their family's many acres of land.

After raising her family in Bristol, Joanne settled with her husband John on the family homestead in Southington. Joanne was a young, loving mother who devoted herself to her five girls and created many special memories for them. Joanne worked at Fletcher-Terry and Johnson & Johnson, but in her heart, she enjoyed working at local supermarkets, talking and passing out food samples much more. A lover of the outdoors, she could be found many days gardening in her yard that she kept impeccably neat with the appropriate holiday decor. Visits to the beach, camping and watching the Patriots with her family, or taking road trips to Florida, along with knitting beautiful keepsakes were some of her favorite pastimes. Joanne, a woman of great strength, selflessness and a little bit of sass, will be missed beyond measure, leaving many priceless memories.

She leaves her adored daughters, Carol Ballestrini and her husband Rosario, Susan Marandino and her lifelong friend Debbie Palaia, Barbara McBreairty and her husband Marshall, Theresa McBreairty and her husband Rory and Catherine Marandino and Ty Ki. Joanne was a loving grandmother to her eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters, Jeannette Fortin, Theresa Flanagan and Victoria Jones, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her broth ers, Joseph Chretian and Alfred Seneschal; and her sisters, Florence Bouchard, Dorothy LaBonte and Rosemarie Seneschal.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Joanne's life from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad Street, Plainville. A service with words of remembrance and prayers will be held at 7 p.m. at the conclusions of the visitation. She will be laid to rest privately, surrounded by her immediate family at St. Joseph Cemetery in Plainville.

For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com.???
Published in The Day on Dec. 7, 2019
