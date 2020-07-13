Ledyard - Jocelyn Bernal Moschella, 47, of Eska Drive, Ledyard, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Moschella was born Feb. 13, 1973, in the Philippines, the daughter of Vicente and Clarita Rapisura. She married Joseph Moschella Jan. 26, 2003. She was employed as a shift leader at Starbucks and also served as a board member of the Kids Philippines Inc.
Mrs. Moschella is survived by her loving husband Joseph; her father Vicente Rapisura; daughter Joanna Rapisura; and sons, Jessrael Rapisura and John Carlo Peralta; and grandchildren, Claire and Christian; and Juno, her beloved dog. She was a loving and caring mother to her children. She lived to love and care for family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Church, Squire Street, New London. Interment will be held in the Philippines. Calling hours will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, and again, from 7 until 9 p.m. in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Avenue, New London. Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com
for directions and an online guestbook.