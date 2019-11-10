|
East Lyme - Jodi Lynn Burke, 47, of East Lyme, died suddenly Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Born in Norwich Feb. 18, 1972, she was the daughter of Gail A. (Sullivan) Edwards of Norwich and the late William J. Edwards. She was the loving wife of Joseph "JD" Burke IV.
Jodi grew up in Taftville. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy in the class of 1990, and earned her associate degree from Thames Valley College.
Jodi worked for twenty-five years at Foxwoods Resort & Casino, having last worked there as a shift supervisor. She was passionate about her work and cared deeply about the people with whom she worked. She was a kind, caring person who loved being outdoors, especially spending time being active. She was a loving wife to JD for ten years. She shared a special bond with her sister Debbie and sister-in -law Kellie. She will be greatly missed, but will live on in our hearts forever.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her brother Richard D. Edwards and wife Jackie; sister Debbie Lynn Dugas and husband James R.; two nephews, Chad and Ryan Dugas; and in-laws, Dennis and Reggie Burke and Kellie A. (Burke) Richardson and husband Robert.
Memorial calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Church, 120 Cliff Street in Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill CT 06067.
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019