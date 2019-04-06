New London - It is with great sadness that the family of Joel Argarin, age 58, announces his passing Saturday, March 8, 2019. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.



Joel is survived by his 5 children, Danielle Ashley, Dustin, Desiree, Kaitlyn and Faith; and his 3 granddaughters, Katie, Lindsay, and Bailey. Joel will also be forever remembered by his parents, Francisco (deceased) and Josefina and his brothers and sisters, Jose, Luis (Karen), John, Joan (Jerry) and Jocelyn; loyal friend Jan Argarin, and numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and dear friends.



Born March 14, 1960, in Manila, Philippines, Joel migrated with his family in 1972 and grew up in New London, Conn. He graduated from St. Bernard High School, Uncasville, in 1978. He enjoyed all martial arts and taught the Filipino martial arts, Labo, labo, Joel had a zest for life and embraced it with all his vigor. He had a magnetic personality that attracted many people to him and formed lasting, loyal friendships throughout his life.



He had an adventurous spirit which led him to travel and live in many places including San Francisco, Calif., returning to Manila, Philippines and then in his later years, Australia where he loved his life. Joel volunteered as an advanced medical responder with St. John Ambulance Services and he worked for Governor General of Queensland.



A Funeral Service in memory of Joel will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 37 Squire St, New London, Ct, 03620. Published in The Day on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary