Groton - Joel Robert Depot, 37, of Groton passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after a two and a half year battle with cancer, surrounded by friends and family at his home.



Born in New London Aug. 10, 1981, to Robin and Gilles Depot, he graduated from Ledyard High School and attended Three Rivers Community College before moving to Groton, where he married his wife of 12 years, Gweneviere (Paradis) Depot.



Joel was a longtime employee of General Dynamics-Electric Boat, where he made many friends. The family would like to thank the entire security department for their support over the last few years.



He loved camping with his family and spent as much of his summers as possible outside by the fire, swimming, hiking, kayaking, and more.



In addition to his wife and parents, Joel is survived by his brother, Jacob Depot and his wife Nicole; sisters-in-law, Josephine Paradis, Gabrielle Perez, Genevieve Paradis; brother-in-law Kenneth Paradis; nieces, Juliet, Evelyn, Arriele; and nephews, Christian and Sebastian.



The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 8, at Groton Bible Chapel, 66 Toll Gate Road, Groton. The family respectfully requests that attendees wear colorful attire rather than black to this celebration of Joel's life.



Donations can be made to the Groton Bible Chapel Renew Campaign. Published in The Day on May 26, 2019