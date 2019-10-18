Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna Wallis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna H. Wallis


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johanna H. Wallis Obituary
Niantic - Johanna H. Wallis, 94, of Main Street passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London.

Johanna was born in Germany Sept. 14, 1925, the daughter of Herrman and Ida Hauffe. She immigrated to the United States in early 1950 and married the love of her life Richard Wallis in 1962. Richard passed away in 1964.

Johanna worked for many years as a waitress for the former Goldy's Restaurant in New London and at the Waterford school system as a cafeteria worker

She is survived by just nieces and nephews in the USA and in Germany and many friends.

A Celebration of Johanna's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Interment will be private in Glenwood Cemetery, Ashby, MA.
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Download Now