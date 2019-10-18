|
|
Niantic - Johanna H. Wallis, 94, of Main Street passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London.
Johanna was born in Germany Sept. 14, 1925, the daughter of Herrman and Ida Hauffe. She immigrated to the United States in early 1950 and married the love of her life Richard Wallis in 1962. Richard passed away in 1964.
Johanna worked for many years as a waitress for the former Goldy's Restaurant in New London and at the Waterford school system as a cafeteria worker
She is survived by just nieces and nephews in the USA and in Germany and many friends.
A Celebration of Johanna's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Interment will be private in Glenwood Cemetery, Ashby, MA.
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2019