Groton - Johannah Young Dickens has joined her husband of sixty-two years, Charles Robert. Johannah passed June 26, 2020, just a few weeks short of her 92nd birthday.



She was raised in New London. Johannah and Charles were married September 6, 1947, at the Submarine Base Chapel. After marrying Charles "Red" who was still starting his U.S. Navy career, they moved around, finally settling in Groton. They raised four children: Donald Keith, Ruth Ellen, Daniel David and Dennis Michael. They shared seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Jordan Cemetery Boston Post Road, Waterford. Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to the Groton Public Library 52 Newton Road Groton, CT 06340. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



