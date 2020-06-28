Johannah (Young) Dickens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Johannah Young Dickens has joined her husband of sixty-two years, Charles Robert. Johannah passed June 26, 2020, just a few weeks short of her 92nd birthday.

She was raised in New London. Johannah and Charles were married September 6, 1947, at the Submarine Base Chapel. After marrying Charles "Red" who was still starting his U.S. Navy career, they moved around, finally settling in Groton. They raised four children: Donald Keith, Ruth Ellen, Daniel David and Dennis Michael. They shared seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Jordan Cemetery Boston Post Road, Waterford. Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to the Groton Public Library 52 Newton Road Groton, CT 06340. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved