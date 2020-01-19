|
New London - John A. Troland, 76, a lifelong resident of New London and recently of 41 Westomere Terrace, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 14, 2020.
John loved walking along the boardwalk at Ocean Beach Park with Maryellen, the love of his life, whom he met when they were both students at New London High School. He adored his grandchildren and delighted in their accomplishments, including his grandson's baseball games and his granddaughters' musical performances. John loved to travel and held fond memories of visiting his daughter in Hungary and England.
John was born July 15, 1943, to John and Rebecca (Nims) Troland. John attended Mitchell College for two years and completed his degree at Nichols College. He ran an accounting services business for many years in New London, and hosted and produced a public access television show, Business Beat Live. He also served on the board of trustees of Mitchell College. After retirement, John found great pleasure in tutoring students at Mitchell College.
John is survived by his wife, Maryellen (McCarthy) Troland; his children, Kelly Troland of New London, Kimberly Troland of South Strafford, Vt. and John A. Troland Jr. of Waterford; his grandchildren, Claire, Emerson and Zachary; his brother Thomas Troland of Lexington, Ky.; and his sisters-in-law; and brothers-in-law. John will be remembered for his kind, compassionate and gentle spirit.
The family plans a small memorial service in the spring to celebrate his life. Condolences may be shared on John's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020