Gales Ferry - John A. "Jack" Van Natta III, 72, of Gales Ferry passed away peacefully Nov. 17, with his family at his bedside. He was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Bethlehem, Pa., the son of the late John and Dorothy (Shafer) Van Natta. Jack joined the Coast Guard upon graduating high school and retired a CWO after proudly serving for 21 years. An avid sports fan/collector his entire life he then owned and operated Mr. V's Baseball Cards for 10 years in Old Saybrook.
Jack loved the Red Sox, Chicago Bears, scary movies, gardening and his cat Cymba. But above all, what he loved the most was being "Bebe" to his grandchildren. He never missed a game, a competition, birthdays, you name it. Family was everything.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Elaine Van Natta; his daughter Kristen Fontaine and son-in-law Arthur of Waterford; son Scott Van Natta of Groton; and his grandchildren, Jessica and Jake Fontaine of Waterford.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC. 20090.
Published in The Day on Nov. 19, 2019