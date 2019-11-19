Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Van Natta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. "Jack" Van Natta III


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. "Jack" Van Natta III Obituary
Gales Ferry - John A. "Jack" Van Natta III, 72, of Gales Ferry passed away peacefully Nov. 17, with his family at his bedside. He was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Bethlehem, Pa., the son of the late John and Dorothy (Shafer) Van Natta. Jack joined the Coast Guard upon graduating high school and retired a CWO after proudly serving for 21 years. An avid sports fan/collector his entire life he then owned and operated Mr. V's Baseball Cards for 10 years in Old Saybrook.

Jack loved the Red Sox, Chicago Bears, scary movies, gardening and his cat Cymba. But above all, what he loved the most was being "Bebe" to his grandchildren. He never missed a game, a competition, birthdays, you name it. Family was everything.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Elaine Van Natta; his daughter Kristen Fontaine and son-in-law Arthur of Waterford; son Scott Van Natta of Groton; and his grandchildren, Jessica and Jake Fontaine of Waterford.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC. 20090.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -