Niantic - John Anthony Ferullo, 80, of Niantic, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Everett, Mass., Jan. 29, 1939, the son of Alexander and Phyllis Caluchina Ferullo. In Everett, Nov. 4, 1961, he married Carol Arloro Ferullo, who survives him.
Mr. Ferullo was a veteran, having served in the United States Coast Guard. He retired from the Guinness Import Company as a district manager.
John's favorite place to be was in Wolfeboro N.H. where they summered and shared a cottage with his sister Maggie and her husband Vinnie. This is the place where all the family would come together and enjoy fishing, boating and hanging out on the porch playing games into the evening. It was there that he enjoyed teaching every child and young adult how to fish.
John enjoyed his music, taking pictures, and getting together with his "Guinness buddies." John loved a good pub that knew how to pour the perfect pint of Guinness. If you ever find yourself in such a place, John would want you to "raise a pint" in his memory.
In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by three sons, John Ferullo and his wife Laurie of East Lyme, Robert Ferullo and his wife Jo Anne of Boston, Mass. and Thomas Ferullo of Niantic; a daughter Christina Ferullo of Broomfield, Colo. He also is survived by a sister Madeline Albanese of Medford, Mass; a grandchild Tony Ferullo and his fiancé Samantha Michon of Old Lyme; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews to whom he was very close. He is predeceased by his sister, Anna Ferullo.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Interment in the Connecticut State Veteran Cemetery will be private on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://tribute.themmrf.org/johnferullo .
Published in The Day on Nov. 23, 2019