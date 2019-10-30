|
|
New London - It is with great sadness that the family of John B. "Jack" Sullivan announce his passing Oct. 27, 2019. Jack was the oldest of five children, born March 4, 1931, to John B. and Elizabeth J. Sullivan in New London.
Jack attended local schools and graduated from Chapman Tech. After serving in the Navy for four years, he ventured to California where he attended college for two years. He returned to home and got his bachelor's degree from Eastern Connecticut State College, and master's degree in administration from UCONN. Jack began his teaching career in Groton, proudly rising to serve as Principal at CB Jennings School until his retirement in 1991.
Jack leaves his wife Mary of 35 years. They had a wonderful life together. They were married April 17, 1984, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. They made their home in New London and enjoyed their retirement years traveling, going on many cruises, relaxing on the beach and getting together with family and friends.
Besides his wife Mary who will dearly miss him, Jack leaves behind his three children. Sean and his wife Annette of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., daughters, Beth and Colleen of Waterford and their mother Lorna of Montville. He also leaves his grandchildren Corey, Erin and Megan Sullivan; Caitlin and Sam Levesque. He will be missed by many nephews, nieces, brother and sisters-in-law, and most importantly cousin John and his wife Carol of Ivoryton. Jack was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Bob, Jerry and Jim. He leaves behind his sister Carol, her husband Greg and nephew James.
Jack was a true Pisces. His love of the water was evident in his four years of service in the Navy during the Korean War serving on Submarines. He loved boating and fishing, and could often be seen pulling his lobster pots on the Long Island Sound.
Jack was a big sports enthusiast. He was a season ticket holder for the Patriots for many years. He could often be found at the Elks 360, Knights of Columbus or Birdseye watching the games with his buddies. He was also a faithful Red Sox Fan. When not watching the games he enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and his IPad.
The family wishes to thank the Center for Hospice Care for their compassionate care and guidance. Also appreciation to the staff at Bayview Healthcare for their support during this difficult time.
Calling hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Friday, Nov. 1, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made be made to the .
Published in The Day on Oct. 30, 2019