Waterford - John Baillie Hare, 90, of Waterford, died Aug. 24, 2019, at Bayview Health Care Center. He was born December 16, 1928, in Edinburgh, Scotland, the son of John B. and Elizabeth (Pearson) Hare.
He graduated from Heriot-Watt College, Edinburgh and worked in the laboratories of the Heriot-Watt College, Edinburgh University, and the Arthur D. Little Research Institute in Scotland. In 1962, he joined Pfizer, Inc. in Sandwich, Kent, England, and the family moved to Littlebourne, Kent. In 1973, John transferred to Pfizer in Groton, to join the Technical Information Central Research team, and the family took up residence in Waterford. After 31 years with the company, John retired in 1993 as Senior Information Scientist.
For many years, John volunteered at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and the Homeless Hospitality Center in New London. He was a devoted member of Crossroads Presbyterian Church, Waterford, and served as ruling elder and deacon. John enjoyed collecting postage stamps, classical music, opera, art, Egyptology, traveling , and walks by the shore.
He is survived by Anne "Nancy" Hare, his loving wife of 67 years; daughter Marianne (Stephen) Davis of Shrewsbury, Mass.; son Iain Hare of New London; three grandchildren, Katherine Davis of San Diego, Calif., Daniel Davis of Decatur, Ga. and Allison Davis of Shrewsbury, Mass.; brother Eric (Winifred) Hare of Glasgow, Scotland; nieces Natalie (Ges) Bass of Cumbernauld, Scotland, Andrea (Crawford) Sanderson of Auckland, New Zealand, Margaret Lauder of Ilford, England; nephew Eric (Elaine) Hare of Bishopton, Scotland; and cousin Irene Craine of Birkenhead, England.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, Cross Road, Waterford, followed by a luncheon at Filomena's, Boston Post Road, Waterford.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service Inc., 181 Ocean Avenue, New London, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Day on Aug. 29, 2019